|
|
Sandrea J. Grafton
Louisville - Sandrea J. Grafton, known to most as Sandra or Sandy, 79, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away suddenly in her home on February 5, 2020 following a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on May 25, 1940, Sandy grew up in Freeport, PA, graduated from Freeport High School, and also lived in Alexandria, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Rhea Grafton; one brother, Timothy Grafton; and one brother-in-law and sister, Richard and Karen McGrady. She is survived by two brothers, Gary (Cynthia) Grafton of Parker and Kevin Grafton of Slate Lick, one sister-in-law, Darla Grafton of Worthington, and many nieces and nephews.
Sandy worked at the Pentagon for the US Navy Department as a Clerk and Staff Assistant for 13 years and for the US Postal Service in Louisville for 17 years. Sandy enjoyed time with her 4 cats, sending cards of encouragement to many, playing her piano, listening to classical music, and walking. She was an accomplished pianist, earning a Bachelor of Music (George Mason University) and a Masters in Church Music (Southern Baptist Theological Seminary). She loved providing private piano lessons to her many students. She also enjoyed directing church choirs and playing the organ and piano in various churches. She is presently worshiping her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in whom she placed her faith at age 11.
She will be dearly missed by her friends in Louisville and her family and friends in Pennsylvania and abroad.
Family and friends will be received at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 119 Bear Street, Worthington, PA on Tuesday, February 11, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a Memorial Service at noon at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington, PA.
Memorial gifts can be made in tribute to "Sandra J. Grafton" to the "" 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020