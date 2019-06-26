Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St Luke Church
4211 Jim Hawkins Drive
View Map
Louisville - 76, died peacefully on June 18, 2019. Throughout her life, she was a faith-filled servant of the Lord. She was a former bookkeeper at St Luke Catholic Church, but her life's mission was raising her three children. After her children were grown, she taught aerobics and water aerobics at the Southeast YMCA. She was a longtime volunteer at St Luke and Friend for Life cancer support network and was an active member of TOPS.

She's preceded in death by her husband, Red Ackerman; daughter, Laura Wilkerson; granddaughter, Danielle Wilkerson; father, Charles Hampton; and stepfather, Jack Anderson. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Nita Anderson; sister, Nancy Hampton; children Michael (Jennifer) Ackerman and Cheri (Jeff) Becker; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and numerous friends.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, June 29 at St Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or Friend for Life. The family thanks everyone for their prayers, cards, and visits during her illness.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
