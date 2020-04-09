Services
Sara Ann Thomas Obituary
Sara Ann Thomas

Lebanon - Sara Ann Thomas, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 05, 2020. She was the daughter of Joseph Leon, Sr. and Margaret Corine Mudd Thomas. Although Sara Ann was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where her father was stationed in the army, she lived almost her entire life in Marion County. A graduate of St. Charles High School, St. Catherine Junior College and Nazareth College, she taught elementary school students in Marion County for 30 years and was active in various teacher and education associates. After her retirement, she continued to help educate young students as a volunteer aide at St. Augustine School. Sara Ann was a long-time member of St. Augustine Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years.

Sara Ann was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother, Joseph Leon Thomas, Jr. (Leslie) of Louisville; nephew Chad Thomas (Virginia) of Chicago; nieces Cameron Thomas Munson (Ned) of Nashville and Caroline Thomas of New York City; grand nieces, Charlotte and Margaret Munson and a grand nephew, Baird Thomas.

A private Christian service will be held at St. Augustine Church with burial following in St. Augustine Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Augustine Church or St. Augustine School.

Finally, the family would like to acknowledge and express their sincere thanks to Bootsy Spalding, Helen Ann Maupin and Ann Taylor Smith for their friendship and loving care for Sara Ann.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
