Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Sara E. "Peggy" Morgan

Sara E. "Peggy" Morgan Obituary
Sara "Peggy" E. Morgan

Louisville - Sara "Peggy" E. Morgan, 88 passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

She was the former Sara Simpson, a member of Parkwood Baptist Church, the Dorcus Sunday School Class, the "E.T." Club and the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Boyd" and daughter Margaret Ann Morgan.

Survivors include two granddaughters Sara Huffines (A.J.) and Julia Puig, great niece Leslie Palmer and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisviille Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 7009 Manslick Rd., Lou., KY 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019
