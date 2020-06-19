Sara Heywood German PetersLouisville - Sara Heywood German Peters, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020.Sally was a warm friend and a fine conversationalist who enjoyed interior design, live music—especially the blues—and was an avid reader. She could not bear to miss an issue of The New Yorker. Her favorite book, first among many, was John Kennedy Toole's A Confederacy of Dunces, and she requested (with some humor, but seriously nonetheless) to be buried with her own well-worn copy. Like her parents, Maggie and Woody, she especially appreciated the friendship and the work of many artists, both visual and musical.She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 5, 1943, graduated from Atherton High School, and later completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Louisville. As a young woman, she worked for the English department at the University of Louisville. She later spent several years working in the offices of orthopedists Drs. Costigan, Riley and Coy. In the early 1980s, she revived and renewed Jack Fry's restaurant, a Louisville institution that at the time had long been closed, but lived on in fond local memory. She negotiated with Mr. Fry to lease the space of the original establishment, and proceeded to carefully create a timeless, down-to-earth, but sophisticated space featuring black-and-white linoleum floors, the antique bar that had served the original Jack Fry's, and framed photographs celebrating the city's old-time athletic heroes who had been the talk of the original establishment—including her father, Woody German, scorer of the only touchdown in the Male-Manual game of 1927. Although her involvement with the restaurant ended early, she was delighted and proud to watch it become established once again as a Louisville standby.Later in life than most of us would be brave enough to undertake such a thing, Sally decided to return to an earlier ambition, and completed her nursing degree. She then worked at University Hospital in the Psychiatric Department, and later taught clinical nursing classes at Jefferson Community and Technical College.Sally was an enthusiastic member of the Speed Museum and the Filson Club, and was a founding member and vice-president of the Templeton Club.She is preceded in death by her mother Margaret Ann Goslee German of Carrollton Kentucky, and father Woodard White German, Jr, of Louisville; as well by as her beloved sister Catherine Elliott German Tilger; and by her dear friend, companion, and fiancé Cary Thomas Jull.She is survived by her brothers David German; James German; and Woodard German, and his wife and Sally's friend, Colleen Macdonald German.She is survived by her daughter Margaret Goslee, and son-in-law, Leroy Auerweck; by her son Dr. Timothy Peters, and his wife Dr. Susan Taylor Peters; and by her son Douglas Peters; as well as by her granddaughter Lucie Cabrera, and Lucie's wife Melanie Davidoff, of New York; and by her grandchildren Rosemary Peters, Henry Peters, and Elliot Peters; and by her niece, Ariann German.She is also survived by her cousin and good friend Clark Goslee, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and by her loyal friends Cynthia Rayner, Melissa Wilson, and Brenda Wirth.The family requests that expressions of sympathy be directed to The Healing Place.