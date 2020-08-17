Sara OtterGoshen - Sara Willett OtterLouisville, KY- Sara Willett Otter, 96 of Goshen,KY passed away August 15, 2020 at Forest Springs Health Campus of natural causes.Sara was born March 27, 1924 in Springfield, KY to Richard A. and Martha Mae (Smith) Willett.After graduating at Frederickstown high school in May 1943 Sara moved to Louisville, KY. Sara worked at a cigarette factory and Dow Chemical plant during the war, This is where she met her future husband, Bill Otter. Sara went to nursing school in 1945 at Nazareth school of nursing at St. Josephs Infirmary, she graduated in January of 1948. Sara and Bill married in December 1949. They lived in Ohio and Michigan while he worked as an attorney for the National Labor Relations Board and she worked at VA hospital. They returned to Louisville in 1953 and bought land in Goshen, KY. Sara lived her life in Goshen where she raised 4 children and worked as a camp nurse at KMI and volunteered at the Red Cross and later worked at Cedar Lake Lodge. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family.Sara is survived by her 4 children, Frances Otter of Goshen, Edith Nau (Paul) of Nashville, TN, Bill Otter of Goshen, Nancy Menz of Louisville and 3 grandchildren Sara and Christopher Nau and Andrew Menz. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William (Bill) Otter and her 9 brothers and sisters.The family requests memorial gifts to St. Mary's Center,P.O. Box 43443, Louisville, KY 40253. The family would like to thank the Forest Springs staff for all the love and care she received there.Visitation at Stoess funeral home 6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, KY on Friday August 21, 2020 from 4-8PM. Funeral Service is on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10 AM at St Lukes Episcopal, 1206 Maple Ln., Anchorage, KY due to Covid -19 church capacity is limited to 45. Please call St. Luke's Episcopal Church 502-245-8827 or email admin@stlukesanchorage.org to let them know you are attending. Private burial in Cave Hill cemetery. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com