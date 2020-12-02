Sara Robert McQueenLouisville - Sara Roberts McQueen, 62, left this world early Tuesday morning, November 24. Sara was born July 19th, 1958 in Elizabethtown. She grew up and spent all of her life in the Louisville area. She graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School.Early on in life, she was drawn toward professions where she could use her compassion and giving nature, usually to aid in healing. She worked at Waverly Hills in her teen years when it functioned as a nursing home. She was a sought after babysitter and nanny in the area during her young life - her patience and natural way with children was evident in their response to her. Kids adored her, always. She was a teacher's aide at Chance School in Louisville in her twenties, an experience she treasured even many years later.She was a records clerk, one of the "office ladies", as she put it, at Kenwood Elementary for many years. It was from there she retired in 2012, after many years of making each day special for each kid that walked past her desk. She was truly in her element and cherished each individual connection with the kids at school-- it was in her nature to empathize and listen to others without judgement or impatience.After retirement, she enjoyed her years with family. Her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren were very close to her and are heartbroken by her absence. She was a deeply devoted Gramma, and that was the role she loved the very most. She was the best Gramma a family could possibly ask for.Anyone near Sara was treated to her wit and sense of humor - she was brilliant to be around, and her relaxed, light, yet grounded sense of self made it very easy to spend time in her company. She will be deeply, achingly missed by her family and friends.Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anita Roberts and husband, Ted McQueen. She is survived by her daughter Mary Hess (Dakota) and two adoring grandchildren, Molly and Novi, loving cousins, aunt and uncles.Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road have been entrusted with the arrangements.