Sara Stiglitz Jones
Louisville - Sara Stiglitz Jones, 65, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Born in Louisville Sara was a 1971 graduate of Waggener High School, attended University of Kentucky, and graduated from Spencerian College. She was a former long standing member of the Louisville Boat Club, and recently retired from JCPS.
Sara was the daughter of the late F.M Stiglitz and Martha Davis Stiglitz.
She is preceded in death by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of over 40 years, David Walton Jones.
She is survived by three daughters Katie Jones Douglas (Jeff), Allison Jones, and Lizzy Jones. And her sister Ann Stiglitz Barber (Joe). Was loving "Nana" to three grandchildren McKenzie, Luke, and Rayne.
Visitation is 11-2pm Monday, May 13, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with a graveside service immediately following at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019