Sarah A. Clark
Sarah A. Clark

Louisville - Sarah A. Clark 92, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Sarah was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph W. Clark "Bud".

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Joseph Michael Clark, Brenda Runyan (Gary), Ed Clark (Janice) and Terry Clark, grandchildren Patrick Clark (Meghan) and Stephany Belcher (Austin) and four great grandchildren.

Sarah was the former president of the Pilot Club of Louisville and the scout troop leader for Lincoln Heritage Troop 236. She was very involved with the Special Olympics where she coached bowling for many years. Sarah was also a recipient of the WLKY Bell Award.

A service to honor the life of Sarah will be held Friday, May 22nd at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will begin Friday at 12pm in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Special Olympics of Kentucky.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
MAY
22
Service
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
