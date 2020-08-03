1/1
Sarah Copley
1925 - 2020
Sarah Copley

Louisville -

Sarah W. Copley, 94, passed away March 4, 2020. A native of Jackson KY born August 8, 1925, she was a retired educator teaching in Breathitt, Martin and Jefferson County Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years Clyde, her parents Sewell B. and Grace King Williams and sisters Helen Grace Riley of Bardstown and Mary Lee Higgs of Nicholasville.

She is survived by daughters Karen Stephenson, (Gary), Paoli IN, Rebecca Dant (Kevin) LaGrange KY, and son Gregory Copley (June) Shelbyville; Five grandchildren, Elizabeth Bright, Louisville, Brooke Gray (Curtis), Lexington, Blair Copley, Frankfort, Marissa Dant TN and Connor Dant Louisville; Four great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jetta Copley; Lena and Marin Gray. In addition there are numerous nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their appreciation to Ms. Stephanie Lehr who became caretaker and friend and the residents and staff of Magnolia Springs East for their friendship and assistance when she became one of the original residents.

A private memorial service officiated by Rev. Joel Weible and nephew Rev. William Higgs, PhD, is scheduled for August 8 at the Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life event is being planned when social distancing restrictions are relaxed.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church 119 Central Avenue Pewee Valley, KY 40056, Guerrant Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 104, Jackson, KY 41339, or the Martin County Public Library P.O. Box 1318, Inez, Kentucky 41224. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
