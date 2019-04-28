|
|
Sarah E. VanDolah
Louisville - Sarah E. VanDolah 87, of Valley Station, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 with her family by her side. Sarah was a home maker devoting all her time and love to raising her family. Sarah was met at the gates of heaven by her husband Francis and her son Larry. She has left behind to cherish her memory her four sons; Alan VanDolah (Jennie), Lonnie Mullins (Sandra), Bill Mullins (Teri), and Jerry Mullins (Joyce) also nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. Sarah's funeral will be held Monday April 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. her burial will follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 A.M to the service time at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Memories may be left at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019