Sarah Elizabeth Bell
LOUISVILLE - passed away on March 17, 2019. She enjoyed going to yard sales and playing BINGO. One of her greatest loves were her animals. Sarah was always helping others and loved everyone with her big heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Bell; mother, Mary Napper; father, Joseph Yates; sisters, Sandra Norris and Lena Yates; brothers, JB Yates and Joe Yates.
Sarah is survived by her children, Tommy Bell, Cindy McCubbins, Donnie (Doris) Bell, Tina (Mark) Weyrauch, Frankie (Tera) Bell, Tammy (Dale) Weyrauch and Tony (Becky) Bell; grandchildren, Jason, Nikki, Chasity, Samantha, Dalton, Mark, Damon, Joshua, Angela, Shelia, Stephanie, Amanda, Stephen, Natalie, Anthony and Logan and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Linda) Yates and David Yates and sisters, Shirley Smith, Rita Mudd and Brenda McCubbins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 4pm-8pm and Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9am-8pm. A celebration of Sarah's life will be Friday, March 22, 2019, at the chapel of the funeral home beginning at 11am. Pastor Travis Vaughn will be officiating the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fredericktown, KY. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019