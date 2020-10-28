Sarah Elizabeth Cleaver Barbour
Louisville - 73, died at home Saturday.
Visitation 10-12 Friday at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Funeral to follow at 12. Burial Calvary Cemetery.
Survivors: two sons. James Barbour Jr. (Barbara), Gerald Barbour (Sara); three
grandchildren, Jordan Hess, Cady Barbour and Blake Barbour; two sisters, Carolyn Gonzales (Louis), Janet; two brothers, Kenny Cleaver, Robert Harrison (wife), and a host of family and friends.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.