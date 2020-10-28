1/
Sarah Elizabeth Cleaver Barbour
Sarah Elizabeth Cleaver Barbour

Louisville - 73, died at home Saturday.

Visitation 10-12 Friday at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Funeral to follow at 12. Burial Calvary Cemetery.

Survivors: two sons. James Barbour Jr. (Barbara), Gerald Barbour (Sara); three

grandchildren, Jordan Hess, Cady Barbour and Blake Barbour; two sisters, Carolyn Gonzales (Louis), Janet; two brothers, Kenny Cleaver, Robert Harrison (wife), and a host of family and friends.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral
12:00 PM
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
