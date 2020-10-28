Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Elizabeth Cleaver Barbour



Louisville - 73, died at home Saturday.



Visitation 10-12 Friday at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Funeral to follow at 12. Burial Calvary Cemetery.



Survivors: two sons. James Barbour Jr. (Barbara), Gerald Barbour (Sara); three



grandchildren, Jordan Hess, Cady Barbour and Blake Barbour; two sisters, Carolyn Gonzales (Louis), Janet; two brothers, Kenny Cleaver, Robert Harrison (wife), and a host of family and friends.









