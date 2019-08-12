|
|
Sarah Elizabeth Pryor
Louisville - Sarah Elizabeth Pryor, 91 entered into rest on Friday, August 9, 2019. Sarah was met at the gates of heaven by her parents, George and Minnie Reader, and Sarah was also joyfully met by her daughter, Kathy. Sarah is survived by her Daughters; Sharon Plummer, Rockie Keith, Wenda Tuner; Sons; Richard Pryor, David Pryor, Eric Pryor; Sarah also leaves her 8 Grandchildren and her many Great/ Great Great Grandchildren. Funeral service for Sarah will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Her visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019