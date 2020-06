Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Irvin



Louisville - 82, died Monday at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital.



Survivors her children, Lisa Scott, Nelson Anthony Irvin (Debra) and Stacey Irvin; siblings Ann Jacobs, Wilma Smith, Thomas Bishop (Essel), Evelyn Jacobs, Mary Todd (Ronnie), and Jeanie Bishop; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.



Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









