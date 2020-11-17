Sarah Jane ThomasonLouisville - Sarah Jane Thomason, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, age 76 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family and friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Sarah was born on December 3, 1943 in the Duff Community (Grayson County), the daughter of the late Albert Harold and Emily Louise Burnett Thomason. She was also preceded in death byher brother-in-law, Joe Williams.She is survived by her loving brother William H. Thomason (Carolyn), Leitchfield,sister Georgia Williams, Selma, IN. She is fondly remembered by her niece, Natalie Cooper (Daniel), nephew Shane Thomason(Ashlee), and niece Shauna Thomason. Her great nieces and nephews are Dominic Cooper, Isabelle Cooper, Titus Cooper, Maisie Cooper, Khelan Thomason, Elliott Thomason, Beckam Cooper, Fynn Cooper and Hudson Cooper. In addition, Sarah is survived by her adopted family Wayne and Janet Backman, Tom and Pattie Read, Morgan Nichter (Jason), Christian, Samuel, Gracie and Abbie Read to whom she was known as "Aunt Sarah". Sarah's special friends, Sara Dean and Becky Klusch have shared many special times together and were privileged to help care for her in her last months.Sarah graduated from Leitchfield High School in 1961, Eastern Kentucky University with a BS in Physical Education in 1966, and MA in Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1971. In addition, Sarah completed graduate work at University of Louisville in Special Education and received credentials to become a high school principal. She started her career at Breckinridge County High School and completed her career as Assistant Principal at Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Louisville. During her career she taught physical education, special education, and was a cross country and track coach. Sarah worked as an educator for over 32 years, not only teaching in the classroom, but shepherding the hearts of individual students along the way. In addition, Sarah was the FCA sponsor and sponsored many students on Chrysalis walks.Sarah was a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church where she was active in the Faith Class. She served on many mission trips and with many other ministries. Sarah also served on the Faces of Christ and Emmaus retreats as well as leading girls high school discipleship groups. Sarah was a faithful member of Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Sarah's faith in Jesus Christ motivated how she lived her life and now she is home with her Lord and Savior.A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Road Louisville. Visitation begins at 10:00am EST followed by the service at 11:00am EST. Joe Donaldson will be officiating. A graveside service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Leitchfield at 2:30pm EST with Reverend Fred Whitmore officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Middletown, KY.In lieu of flowers, the Thomason family requests that memorial contributions be made to BsideU for Life, The Brown Cancer Center, Hosparus Health of Louisville, or The Potters Wheel.The family of Sarah Thomason wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hosparus Health of Louisville and all the loving friends and family who so faithfully cared for Sarah.