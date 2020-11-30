As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
patti geraghty
Friend
November 30, 2020
Mark and Family I am so sorry for the loss of your sister. May she rest in peace. With Deepest sympathy, Donna Farnsworth (Prexler)
Donna Farnsworth
Friend
November 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Patti Geraghty
Patti Geranghty
Friend
November 30, 2020
I never met Sarah but her brother spoke of her often, with much love and concern. I feel sure she will be missed by all friends and family. May she rest in peace.
Gary Allen
November 30, 2020
If you needed to know the name of any of the grandchildren or great grandchildren you could ask Sarah, she knew everyone of them and who they belonged to.She was always asking for scratch pads to write on. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE. Love you Sarah.
Mark Schank
Brother
November 30, 2020
Love you and miss you. Take care of all the children like you did on earth. Will see you again my sweet sister!!!
Donna Schank
Sister
