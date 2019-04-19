|
Sarah Marcole Miller
Louisville - Sarah was born March 26, 1982, in Lexington, KY, the daughter of Mary Murphy Loudermilk (Winchester, KY) and David Norman Miller (West Liberty, KY). She leaves behind three older brothers and one sister-in-law, Nathan Miller (Louisville, KY), Ryan Miller (Morehead, KY), and Michael and Soo Miller (Los Angeles, CA), and an adoring step-father, Frank Loudermilk (Winchester, KY).
Sarah grew up in West Liberty, KY, where she attended Morgan County High School, excelling both academically and athletically as a gymnast, cheerleader and member of the golf team.
She attended university at Morehead State, combining her interest in athletics and academics by earning a B.A. in Health & Physical Education in 2006. She obtained her Masters from University of the Cumberlands in 2012.
Sarah loved Louisville and moved here to teach Health & Physical Education at Shawnee High School in 2007. In 2010, she accepted a position at duPont Manual High School teaching the same until her death. She was admired by her students and respected by her colleagues. Sarah's dedication to her students and this community will never be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rex & Mary Fugate Murphy, and paternal grandparents, Cliff & Sara Salt Jackson.
She was loved dearly and will be missed.
All are invited with love to say goodbye at Cave Hill Cemetery this Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to may make a charitable donation to the Sarah Miller Scholarship Fund care of the Community Foundation of Louisville located at 325 W Main St., Ste. 1110, Louisville, KY 40204, or by calling 502-585-4649.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019