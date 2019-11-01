|
Sarah Margaret Wilson
Louisville - Sarah Margaret Wilson, 56, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Sarah was born on November 3, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Sarah Mattingly. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Ruth Hawkins and Jody Burke.
Sarah was a member of good standing of A.A. for over twenty years.
Sarah is survived by her Son, Brian Wilson, Brothers: Paul Mattingly, Bob (Lynne) Mattingly, and Mike (Lisa) Mattingly, Sisters: Martha (Bob) Dick, Mary Grimsley, and Kathy (Lenny) Needy, and many nieces and nephews, and special thanks to her long time friend Debbie Slagle Pike .
A gathering for Sarah's family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019