Sarah Martin
Champaign, IL - Sarah J. Martin, 59, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Sarah moved to Illinois in 2017 after the passing of her husband, Louis Martin. Sarah was born in Louisville, to the late Richard and Jane Vissman. She was a school bus driver for JCPS. Sarah was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Purity 116.
Sarah is survived by her sister, Ada K. Stemle; nieces and nephews, April Bradley (Dylan), Michael Stemle, Jr. (Krista), Jennifer Cholewa (Andrew), Patricia Pyle and Richard Stemle; five great-nephews, Michael, Oliver, Nikola, Trayce and Malcolm and the newest addition a great-niece, Ada Jane; four step-children, Sharon Wilmot, Dawn Vittitow (Jeff), Gina Whitlock (James) and Andrew Martin (Nicole); along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 5p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40243). Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
or the American Diabetes Association.