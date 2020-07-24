1/1
Sarah Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Martin

Champaign, IL - Sarah J. Martin, 59, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Sarah moved to Illinois in 2017 after the passing of her husband, Louis Martin. Sarah was born in Louisville, to the late Richard and Jane Vissman. She was a school bus driver for JCPS. Sarah was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Purity 116.

Sarah is survived by her sister, Ada K. Stemle; nieces and nephews, April Bradley (Dylan), Michael Stemle, Jr. (Krista), Jennifer Cholewa (Andrew), Patricia Pyle and Richard Stemle; five great-nephews, Michael, Oliver, Nikola, Trayce and Malcolm and the newest addition a great-niece, Ada Jane; four step-children, Sharon Wilmot, Dawn Vittitow (Jeff), Gina Whitlock (James) and Andrew Martin (Nicole); along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 5p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40243). Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved