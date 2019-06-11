Services
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Sarah McKee Obituary
Sarah McKee

Scottsburg - She was a retired elementary school teacher, was a member of Scottsburg First Christian Church, the Indiana Retired Teachers Association and Scott County Family YMCA. She loved to read and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Kurt McKee (Kay) and Andrew McKee and two grandchildren, Sarah and Kevin McKee. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Wednesday at Collins Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday and after 10 am Wednesday. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
Download Now