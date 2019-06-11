|
Sarah McKee
Scottsburg - She was a retired elementary school teacher, was a member of Scottsburg First Christian Church, the Indiana Retired Teachers Association and Scott County Family YMCA. She loved to read and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Kurt McKee (Kay) and Andrew McKee and two grandchildren, Sarah and Kevin McKee. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Wednesday at Collins Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday and after 10 am Wednesday. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019