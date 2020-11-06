Sarah Todd Barr Whitaker Force



Sarah Todd Barr Whitaker Force passed away on October 23, 2020. Sarah was born on Christmas Day 1948, to Vivian Carter Todd and William Rucker Todd. She grew up in Louisville, KY, graduating from Manual HS and U of L. She obtained her master's degree from the U. of Houston. Licensed as a LCSW, Sarah worked in both community and hospital settings.



Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Daniel Force, her mother (Vivian), her father (Bill) and his wife "Chrissy). Her survivors include: her daughter Jaime Barr Roberts (Koby), her son Matthew Whitaker; her grandchildren: Tyler, Lauren and Paige Roberts; her brothers, Steve Todd (Sherry) and William (Skip) Todd, and stepsister, Margaret Pennington (Gary); nephews Carter and Aaron Todd; and great niece, Taylor.



Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.









