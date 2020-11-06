1/1
Sarah Todd Barr Whitaker Force
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Todd Barr Whitaker Force

Sarah Todd Barr Whitaker Force passed away on October 23, 2020. Sarah was born on Christmas Day 1948, to Vivian Carter Todd and William Rucker Todd. She grew up in Louisville, KY, graduating from Manual HS and U of L. She obtained her master's degree from the U. of Houston. Licensed as a LCSW, Sarah worked in both community and hospital settings.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Daniel Force, her mother (Vivian), her father (Bill) and his wife "Chrissy). Her survivors include: her daughter Jaime Barr Roberts (Koby), her son Matthew Whitaker; her grandchildren: Tyler, Lauren and Paige Roberts; her brothers, Steve Todd (Sherry) and William (Skip) Todd, and stepsister, Margaret Pennington (Gary); nephews Carter and Aaron Todd; and great niece, Taylor.

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved