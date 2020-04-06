|
Sarah Valente
Louisville - Sarah Valente, 71, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Bernice Brian; brothers, James, Scotty, Danny and Dennis Brian; sisters, Mary Kay (Sonny) Sheperd, Linda Deweese, Martha (Don) Buckman, Jean (Darrell) Squires and Anne Tyrell. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Don Valente; son, Craig (Amy) Valente, grandchildren, Cole and Chloe Valente; sister, Cathy (Larry) Heckel; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Jenny Brian; and brother-in-law, Terry Tyrell. Memorial donations in Sarah's name can go to Hosparus of Louisville or St. Jude. A celebration of life will be held in August on her birthday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020