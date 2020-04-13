|
Sarina "Rosy" Woods
Louisville - Sarina "Rosy" Woods, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born on February 11, 1939 in Tripoli, Libya, to the late Gerlando and Maria (Baltalsi) Caurana. She is also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 59 years, Gerald T. Woods.
Rosy was the founder and owner of Delta Direct Staffing, Inc., was a past president and member of St. Matthew's Professional BusinessWomans Club, a member of the American Italian Association and a member of NAWBO (National Association of Woman Business Owners).
She also was a member of the KATS (Kentucky Association of Temporary Staffing), a devout Catholic where she attended and was an active member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Rosy was an incredible Italian cook and received so much joy feeding those she loved.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra B. Woods (Karen Miller), Linda Woods tarich (Michael); granddaughter, Sydney Sarina tarich, grandson, Isaac Joseph tarich and brother, Tanino Caurana.
Services for Rosy will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
The family requests that contributions in Rosy's memory be made to the Brain Injury Institute, St. Vincent DePaul Society of Louisville and/or Epiphany Catholic Church.
