Sarmara "Babs" Jeffries Wagner
Louisville - 71, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a 4-year bout with Melanoma Cancer. She was born in Bloomington, Indiana to the late Charles and Ethel Jeffries.
Babs graduated from Waggener High School in 1967 and then earned her Undergraduate and Masters in Special Education from the University of Louisville. She taught Special Education in the Jefferson County school system for 10 years before changing her focus to raise her children and grandchildren at home. Her life revolved around her family and she showered them with unconditional love. She talked to her children most every day and gave her grandchildren a "Happy Place" to be. She will be missed greatly by them and her loving husband of 48 years Chris Wagner. She was as good a wife a man could have.
Babs was a gentle soul who never said a bad word about others and could get along with everyone.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher J. Wagner; son, Jeffrey C. Wagner; daughter, Kimberly R. Wagner; and grandchildren, Alexandra and Jacob Wagner.
Babs family would like to extend a special thanks go to Dr. Donald Miller, J Graham Brown Cancer Center and staff, as well as doctors, nurses and staff at University of Louisville Hospital.
Services to honor Babs' life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church; 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the J. Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.