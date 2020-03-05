|
Saundra Lou Wiley
Louisville - 74, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1945 in Elizabethtown, KY to the late Blond and Betty Gaddie.
Saundra had a passion for animals and had many beloved pets over her lifetime. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Wiley; sister, Donna Milam (Steve); niece, Angelique Sohm (Steve); nephew, Jerry Wiley (Brenda); uncle, Ed Hamilton (Julie Chase) and best friend, Jackie Kirby (Tommy).
Her celebration of life service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with entombment in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020