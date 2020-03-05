Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Saundra Lou Wiley


1945 - 2020
Saundra Lou Wiley Obituary
Saundra Lou Wiley

Louisville - 74, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1945 in Elizabethtown, KY to the late Blond and Betty Gaddie.

Saundra had a passion for animals and had many beloved pets over her lifetime. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Wiley; sister, Donna Milam (Steve); niece, Angelique Sohm (Steve); nephew, Jerry Wiley (Brenda); uncle, Ed Hamilton (Julie Chase) and best friend, Jackie Kirby (Tommy).

Her celebration of life service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with entombment in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
