Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Clarksville - Savannah L. McCart, 69, of Clarksville, IN passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by those she loved after a hard fought battle with illness.

Visitation for Savannah will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 PM - 8 PM and on Thursday, January 9, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN. A funeral service will be at 10 AM on Friday, January 10 at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.

Savannah is preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Waters, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years and 9 months, Miles McCart; children, Belinda Dimmitt (Jim), Robin Reesor (Jesse), and Carie Acree (Steve); brothers, William "Billy" Waters III (Carol) and Mark Waters (Cindy); grandchildren, Sadie Warren (Justin), Emily Reesor, Jordan Dimmitt, Clay Dimmitt (Beth), and Tyler Dimmitt (Brooke); and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Grace, Aliyah, and Landon.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
