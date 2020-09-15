1/1
Scot Alan Hubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scot Alan Hubbs

LOUISVILLE - 60, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.

Born in Mayfield, KY., Scot graduated from Moore High School and received a full athletic scholarship (pole vault) to the University of Louisville. He was a long time employee of Dolfinger's.

Scot was preceded in death by his brother, Stan Hubbs.

He is survived by his children, Scot Hubbs II, Aron Hubbs, Annalee Hubbs and their mother Sharon; mother, Shirley (Freeman) Hubbs; father, Sonny Hubbs (Priscilla); brother, Jim Hubbs; sister, Jenny Sorrels; nieces and nephews, Heather (Dale), Ali (Tommy), Hannah (Justin), Robby, Taylor and Dalton and great-nieces and great-nephews, Noah, Emma Kate, Owen, Stanley, Jackson, Lucy and John Cross.

Scot's memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his service Friday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved