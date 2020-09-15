Scot Alan HubbsLOUISVILLE - 60, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.Born in Mayfield, KY., Scot graduated from Moore High School and received a full athletic scholarship (pole vault) to the University of Louisville. He was a long time employee of Dolfinger's.Scot was preceded in death by his brother, Stan Hubbs.He is survived by his children, Scot Hubbs II, Aron Hubbs, Annalee Hubbs and their mother Sharon; mother, Shirley (Freeman) Hubbs; father, Sonny Hubbs (Priscilla); brother, Jim Hubbs; sister, Jenny Sorrels; nieces and nephews, Heather (Dale), Ali (Tommy), Hannah (Justin), Robby, Taylor and Dalton and great-nieces and great-nephews, Noah, Emma Kate, Owen, Stanley, Jackson, Lucy and John Cross.Scot's memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his service Friday.