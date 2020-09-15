Scot Alan Hubbs
LOUISVILLE - 60, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
Born in Mayfield, KY., Scot graduated from Moore High School and received a full athletic scholarship (pole vault) to the University of Louisville. He was a long time employee of Dolfinger's.
Scot was preceded in death by his brother, Stan Hubbs.
He is survived by his children, Scot Hubbs II, Aron Hubbs, Annalee Hubbs and their mother Sharon; mother, Shirley (Freeman) Hubbs; father, Sonny Hubbs (Priscilla); brother, Jim Hubbs; sister, Jenny Sorrels; nieces and nephews, Heather (Dale), Ali (Tommy), Hannah (Justin), Robby, Taylor and Dalton and great-nieces and great-nephews, Noah, Emma Kate, Owen, Stanley, Jackson, Lucy and John Cross.
Scot's memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his service Friday.