Scott A. Lehmann Sr.
Louisville - Scott A. Lehmann Sr., 65, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home with his beloved wife , Glenda, by his side after his courageous battle with cancer. He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Scott retired from the Louisville Police Department after 21 years of service and was currently a Deputy Sheriff with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. He was a 42 year member of River City FOP Lodge 614 (formerly Louisville Lodge 6) where he served on the executive board for over 30 years. Scott was also a founding member of Guns of Justice LEMC Kentucky, a founding member and piper with the Louisville Police Pipes and Drums, and a Kentucky Colonel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Allen W. Lehmann.
Scott is survived by his wife ,Glenda, of 32 years, his mother, Rae Newman; sons; Robert "Bobby" (Chanell), and Scott Jr.; daughter, Hope (David) Lindsey; sisters, Susan (Bill) Bunaisky, Tami (Don) Parker, Holly (Ron) Kinsey, his grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
He will be dearly missed. He was known for giving the best hugs and for always helping others.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12 from 2:00 to 7:30 pm with FOP Memorial Service promptly at 7:30 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Memorial contributions may be made to . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020