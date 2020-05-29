Scott Douglas Kemp, 56, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born December 10, 1963, in Corydon, to the late Lloyd Oliver and Doris Keller Kemp. Scott was a member of Old Capitol United Methodist Church in Corydon. He loved the Lord and faithfully walked with Him. He also loved to read his Bible and had done so 27 times. He loved playing the organ, was witty and had a great sense of humor, was well meaning and always expressed his love freely for everyone.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Earl Kemp; and his infant sister, Peggy Ann Kemp.



Survivors include his sister, Barbara E. Radmacher (Bill); and his brothers, Jerry L. Kemp (Judy) and Frank Kemp.



Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Old Capitol United Methodist Church in Corydon. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon.



Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon and after 12:00 p.m. Monday at the church.



The family requests that expression of sympathy be made to Old Capitol United Methodist Church.









