Scott Louis "Boogaloo" Wright
1968 - 2020
Scott Louis "Boogaloo" Wright

Louisville - 52, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was born on May 9, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky to Henry "Boomer" and Catherine "Kacky" Wright. He is preceded in death by his dad, Henry Wright, and his daughter, Desteni Wright. Scott will always be remembered for his fearlessness, liking to scrap, and riding motorcycles.

Scott is survived by his mother, Catherine Wright, his live in companion, Michelle Dunn, siblings, Teresa (David )Wright, Don (Betty) Wright, Melissa (James) Rich, John (Melissa) Wright, Darin (Tonya) Wright, his children, Jamie (Bernard Kinnison) Marsh, Patrick (Tyra) Wright, Matthew Wright, his grandchildren, Donavin Kinnison, Malek Kinnison, Braylen Wright, Kyrie Kinnison, and Carson Wright; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please press visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
