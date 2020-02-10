|
|
Scott Michael "Scoot/Scooter" Kremer
Louisville - 48, of Louisville, passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Scott was a giving and compassionate person who was loved by all those whose path he crossed. He was an alumnus of St. Bernard Elementary School '86, St. Xavier High School '90 and was an avid University of Kentucky fan. Scott coached at Mercy Academy (girl's basketball) and organized and directed the Louisville Jaguars AAU club team. He also was a home appraiser for Sleadd Appraisals.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, (Marie) Eileen and Michael Kremer.
He is survived by his sister, Michelle Bruner (Ryan); nephews, Jason and Andrew Bruner; niece, Sarah Bruner; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many players who he had the privilege of coaching over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church; 500 Tangelo Drive with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
With Mercy Academy being near and dear to Scott's heart, we ask that expressions of sympathy be made to Mercy Academy in his honor.
Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020