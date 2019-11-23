|
Scott Michael Richter
LaGrange - Scott Michael Richter,54, LaGrange, unexpectedly went to the house of His Heavenly Father, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born in Allen Park, raised in Canton, MI, and graduated from Ferris State University. He worked as a systems engineer at Humana in Louisville.
He loved his adopted hometown of Louisville and played locally in the bands MySTR and Rude Lucy. He was a passionate musician, an avid outdoorsman, and loved running, boating, hockey, and 4-wheeling with friends. His huge heart, sunny disposition,quick wit, and ever positive outlook remains a light to everyone he touched.
He was preceded in death by his father Don. He is survived by his mother Pat, brothers Mark (Maureen), Jim (Sharon), Craig (Terry), 9 nieces and nephews (Godson Neil) and 6 great nieces and nephews.
He profoundly loves and is ever proud of his daughters Alyssa, Lindsey, and Rachel. He is devoted to his wife and deep soul mate Lisa and sons Michael (Amanda) and Marc (Lexie).
Services will be conducted at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Monday.
Contributions can be made to Oldham County High School music department.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019