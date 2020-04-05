|
|
Scott Patrick Brooks
Louisville - Scott Patrick Brooks, 42, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020 at his home in the Highlands in Louisville, KY.
Born on March 6, 1978 and raised in Louisville, KY, Scott graduated from DuPont Manual High School in 1996. He earned a scholarship to attend the University of Louisville Speed School where he received his B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 2002. During his time at the University of Louisville, he was also a member of the Baptist Student Union, a place where he served as the president and helped to make many other students feel welcome to campus through his warm spirit and open arms. While at the University of Louisville, Scott made numerous friends, and was known by many students around campus because of his bright smile and his willingness to get to know people and to make them feel special.
Scott held many positions throughout the city, positively impacting everyone with whom he came in contact. Some of his places of employment included: Classact Credit Union, BB&T, St. Louis Pressure Sensitive, Carewise Health, Uber, and he was most recently employed as a business administrator and system analyst for ADP since 2016. Scott was a dedicated and hard-working employee, who not only cared for his job, but who also cared about those colleagues around him and the clients he served.
Scott was also deeply spiritual and loved his relationship with Jesus Christ. Since he was a little boy, Scott was always dedicated to church, and he especially loved singing. He got his start as a "preacher's kid" at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Throughout the years, he visited, sang, and was loved by many friends and family in churches across Kentucky and Virginia. He was most recently a member of Christ Church United Methodist where he sang in the chancel choir. Singing was one of Scott's greatest joys in life. He had a true gift, and anyone who ever heard him sing or who got to sing with him, even if it was simply during a car ride together, knew how powerful, and soulful his deep, passionate bass voice was. He loved for others to join in with him, and he could have hosted his own version of Carpool Karaoke. Scott was also a proud member in the Louisville Gay Men's Chorus from 2013-2019, and he was loved and cherished by all those who got to perform with him. It was because of his beautiful voice that he was invited to sing in several weddings for his friends.
While Scott had many accomplishments, his greatest calling was his ability to be a kind human and an amazing and loyal friend. Scott had a contagious smile that would light up any room or anyone's day. He was an extroverted, warm, beaming presence who gave THE BEST hugs and who could bring joy and lift spirits with his bold, jolly laughs and his quick wit and silly demeanor. If you were friends with Scott, you were expected to dance. If you were friends with Scott, you would find the humor in even the toughest of situations. If you were friends with Scott, he would remember your family by everyone's specific name, and he would always ask you about them when he saw you because if you were friends with Scott, your family was his family. Scott's friends also knew that he felt deeply sensitive to helping make the lives of others better. He demonstrated his selflessness as he turned his birthdays into charity bashes, in which guests brought donations for a cause rather than gifts for Scott. These charities included, but were not limited to: Blessings in a Backpack, Cabbage House, and House of Ruth. He would also travel anywhere to be with friends or to share new experiences with them. He looked forward to those visits, and he talked about them to everyone who would listen.
There will never be another Scott Patrick Brooks. He was loved by all, and he has had a tremendous impact on the lives of everyone around him. His positive, beautiful spirit and the sound of his "Scott voice" will never be forgotten. He cherished his mother, Ms. Anna Louise Dean Brooks, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by many who love him dearly: his sisters, Theresa Thomas and Catina Lewis as well as a host of cousins and family, including his special cousin, Tracey Wickliffe, his Virginia family:Reverend Kenneth Williams, Elaina Williams, Jeremy Williams, Matthew Williams, Angel Williams, and Abby Williams. He also leaves behind numerous friends, in addition to those in his close circle: Matthew Nentwick, Keith Klusman, Allen Hatchell, Shannon Campbell, Marshall Lee, Jason Hartlage, Luke Smith, Matt and Patrick Keen, Jama Vogt, Mandy Sharp, and Kruti Desai.
A special memorial celebration of Scott's life will take place at a later date that is still to be determined.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020