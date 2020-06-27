Sean Michael Pendleton
Louisville - Sean Michael Pendleton, 19, entered into Eternal Life Monday, June 22, 2020.
Sean was born in Louisville to Destinee Minth and the late Michael Pendleton. He will be fondly remembered for the warmth of his smile, the energy he brought to a room, and his love for those he knew.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving girlfriend, Selena Nieto; mother, Destinee Minth; grandmothers, Ann Emge Northern and Mickey Cook; siblings, Ayden Pendleton, Kean Minth, Alex Pendleton, and Brooke Schuble; aunt, Carrina Burnes; uncles, Nicholas Burnes (Linda) and Nathanial Burnes (Sarah); and cousins, Hannah Burnes, Cassandra Burnes and Nathanial Burnes, Jr.
A private celebration of life was held in his honor. Sean's family looks forward to receiving family, friends, and loved ones at a memorial service, which will be held at a later date. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home of the Innocents. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.