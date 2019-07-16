Services
Sean William Bush Sr. Obituary
Sean William Bush, Sr.

Louisville - 39, passed away Sun. July 14, 2019. Survivors: mother, Kimberly Reed (Andrea); father, Paul Cornelius; children, Sean Jr., Seandrea, Saniya, Taevion; sister, Sheena Levels (Kenyatta); niece, Samyah Edwards; nephew, Sebastian Levels and a host of other family and friends who loved him. Visitation: Thurs. 10am followed by service at 12pm. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019
