Selma Kommor
Louisville - Our beautiful and beloved Mom, Grandma, Bobby and G.G.Ma, Selma Kommor was 98 years and 10 months old when she passed away on May 3rd, 2019 at Signature Health Care/Jefferson Place.
Selma was born in Portland, Oregon to parents William B. and Millie Hasson on July 5, 1920. She was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun and its Sisterhood, a life member of Hadassah and in her younger days she was very active in the Heritage Theater here in Louisville.
Selma's excellent cooking skills were well known and enjoyed by many. Her standing rib roasts were outstanding. Sephardic dishes delicious. Her Friday night Shabbat dinners were made with love and the perfect blend of salt, pepper and garlic. Her beans and rice topped with her famous salad, always a big hit (lots of lemon juice). Her mocha chocolate coffee frosting was the icing on the cake and her chicken soup for those under the weather was just what the doctor ordered.
Mom got great pleasure knitting and sewing for her family and it wasn't unusual for her to knit while watching television, never looking at what she was knitting, yet everything she made turned out fine. Mom was a "crack," pun intended, Ma Jong player who absolutely loved the game.
Mom shared over 75 years of a wonderful marriage, they broke the record at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, with her loving husband Alvin who passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 100 years and 5 months old. They traveled distant places together, had a winter home in Boca Raton, FL, played cards with their many dear friends over the years, lunched with their adored great granddaughter Sophie and continued to enjoy each other's company even as Mom's memory, sadly, started to fade.
Mom dearly loved her family and we are so, so fortunate and grateful to have had both our Mom and Dad in our lives for such a very long time.
We extend a special, heartfelt thank you to all of those who cared for our Mom.
Selma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Alvin Kommor, brothers Bob, Elliot and Harvey Hasson, grandson, Captain Benjamin Kommor and granddaughter, Pia Posadas Miller.
She is survived by her children, Sandee Miller (Lester), Dr. Martin Kommor (Kathie), Shelley Cozzens (Rick), grandchildren, Loren Miller, Brian Miller and Dr. Robert Cozzens (Alyssa), great grandchildren, Sophie Miller and Cora Hoffman and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205;
The Pia Posadas Miller Memorial Fund, c/o The Junior League of Louisville, 982 Eastern Parkway, Suite 7, Louisville, KY 40217; Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205 or a .
There will be a private funeral service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 6, 2019