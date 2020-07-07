1/1
Selma Rothstein
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Selma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selma Rothstein

Louisville - Selma Rothstein, 96, died on July 6, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on December 5, 1923, in Philadelphia, to Leah and Jack Rosenfeld. She married Sidney Rothstein on September 19, 1942. She was a member of Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, and lived in the Philadelphia area until 2008, when she moved to Louisville, Kentucky, to be near her family. She became a member of The Temple in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Sidney Rothstein; her daughter Freddie Rothstein; her parents; her sister, Ann Hoffman, and her brother, Sidney Rosenfeld. Selma is survived by her son, Mark Rothstein (Laura) of Louisville; granddaughters Jodi Donner of Indianapolis, Julia Irzyk (Bryan) of Sherman Oaks, California, and Lisa Goldberg (Matt) of Louisville, and her great-granddaughters Leera Donner, Sascha Donner, Rachel Goldberg, and Molly Goldberg.

She married her high school sweetheart at age 18, during World War II, when he was serving in the Navy. They were married the day before Yom Kippur, a day normally forbidden for weddings, but the rabbi made an exception because of the war. They both loved traveling (especially cruises) and spending time in Atlantic City at their vacation apartment. She was very proud of Philadelphia, and took family members to historic sites there. She loved giving gifts and hosting parties for weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvah's, birthdays, and anniversaries. Her parties were always planned down to the smallest detail and always had lots of food. Whatever the occasion, she was always impeccably dressed with matching accessories. She was a great baker. She was an avid life-long card player and passed that love down to everyone in the family. She enjoyed reading and was interested in sports and politics. Of most importance to her was spending time with her family.

A private service was held in Philadelphia. Arrangements were made by Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. (Louisville) and Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks (Philadelphia). Contributions in her memory appreciated to the Rothstein Scholarship Fund at the Fox School of Business at Temple University or to the Disabled American Veterans.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved