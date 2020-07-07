Selma Rothstein
Louisville - Selma Rothstein, 96, died on July 6, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on December 5, 1923, in Philadelphia, to Leah and Jack Rosenfeld. She married Sidney Rothstein on September 19, 1942. She was a member of Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, and lived in the Philadelphia area until 2008, when she moved to Louisville, Kentucky, to be near her family. She became a member of The Temple in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Sidney Rothstein; her daughter Freddie Rothstein; her parents; her sister, Ann Hoffman, and her brother, Sidney Rosenfeld. Selma is survived by her son, Mark Rothstein (Laura) of Louisville; granddaughters Jodi Donner of Indianapolis, Julia Irzyk (Bryan) of Sherman Oaks, California, and Lisa Goldberg (Matt) of Louisville, and her great-granddaughters Leera Donner, Sascha Donner, Rachel Goldberg, and Molly Goldberg.
She married her high school sweetheart at age 18, during World War II, when he was serving in the Navy. They were married the day before Yom Kippur, a day normally forbidden for weddings, but the rabbi made an exception because of the war. They both loved traveling (especially cruises) and spending time in Atlantic City at their vacation apartment. She was very proud of Philadelphia, and took family members to historic sites there. She loved giving gifts and hosting parties for weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvah's, birthdays, and anniversaries. Her parties were always planned down to the smallest detail and always had lots of food. Whatever the occasion, she was always impeccably dressed with matching accessories. She was a great baker. She was an avid life-long card player and passed that love down to everyone in the family. She enjoyed reading and was interested in sports and politics. Of most importance to her was spending time with her family.
A private service was held in Philadelphia. Arrangements were made by Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. (Louisville) and Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks (Philadelphia). Contributions in her memory appreciated to the Rothstein Scholarship Fund at the Fox School of Business at Temple University or to the Disabled American Veterans
.