Serena Rose KleinLouisville - 92, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.Serena was the youngest of 13 born to Emma Elizabeth Zimmerman Beisler and George J. Beisler in Highland Park, Louisville, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy. Serena was well-loved by the customers at the Dari-Dine, the ice-cream store which she and Phil owned and ran for 20+ years in Shively. In her retirement she greatly enjoyed her daily beer and cheese and crackers while watching the birds at her feeder.She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip Klein and children, Edwin Klein (Jan) and Regina Herzog (Jim).Her memory will continue to be cherished by her remaining children, Nichola Thompson, Bridget, Philip "Gus", Jr. (Pat), Matthew Kevin, Francis "Fritz" (Robin), Mitchell (Kim), Chris (Cyndi) and Fred Klein; her daughter in law, JoAnn Klein; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as extended family members.Her Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in St. Andrew Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 3 - 7 p.m. Monday.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health or by wishing upon a star. (It just might be her up there!)