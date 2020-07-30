1/1
Shad Alan Collie
1968 - 2020
Louisville - Shad Alan Collie 51, of Valley Station, passed away suddenly Monday July 27, 2020, with his family by his side.

Shad was a self-employed contractor, he also worked for the Louisville Water Company for 15 years. He was a proud graduate of Valley High School class of 1987, #51.

Shad, was met at the gates of heaven by his mom Linda. He has left behind to cherish his memory his loving wife and best friend Kristina ; children, Hanah, Dakota and Reegan Collie, his step daughter Brianna Eatmon; siblings Mark Dowdon (Tammy Sutton), Cheri Murphy (Jeff) and Aaron Collie (Erin), his father Glenn and one grandchild on the way, also the mother of Shad's children Kelly Collie, several loving aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and too many friends to count. We can't forget Shads his two crazy ass dogs Buddy and Milo.

Shad chose cremation, his funeral will be Monday August 3, 2020, at 7 P.M at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will also be Monday from 2 until the service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the funeral home or to Grace Crossing church. Mask and social distancing will be required. You may leave memories and condolences for the Collie family at www.advantagefunerals.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
