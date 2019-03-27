|
|
Shana (Lynch) Strawser
Louisville - passed away from natural causes on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Born in Louisville, she worked as a dispatcher for the Louisville Water Company.
Shana is survived by her loving husband, Joseph "Doug" Strawser; parents, William and Patricia Lynch; father and mother-in law, Charles and Colleen Strawser; brother, Tim Lynch (Joanne); nephews, Tayler and Michael Lynch (Beth); niece, Katina Coater; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019