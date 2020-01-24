Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Savor at the River House
3015 River Rd.
Louisville, KY
1970 - 2020
Shannon Borgel Holderfield Obituary
Shannon Borgel Holderfield

Simpsonville - Shannon, 49, passed peacefully surrounded by family January 23, 2020 at 2:52 a.m. Born to Ron and Linda Borgel on October 12,1970 in Louisville KY.

She graduated from Ballard High School class of 1989, was an avid volunteer for her children's school and strong in her faith and personal convictions. Shannon went on to become a pediatric nurse as she loved children.

Shannon is survived by her husband, Todd Holderfield; children, Austyn and Abigail; brother, David Borgel (Katie); niece, Kaylan Ball (Cameron) and great nephew, Cooper. She is also survived by her in-laws, Tom and Sharron Holderfield, Karen and David Koch and sister-in-law, Dodie Howlett (Jason) and niece, Georgie.

Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses that cared for Shannon over the last 45 months, especially Dr. Javle and Dr. Williams.

Her celebration of life will be held January 31, 2020, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. located at Savor at the River House 3015 River Rd. Louisville, KY 40207. Private Service at Cave Hill Cemetery, date TBD. In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
