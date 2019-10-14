Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church-Southwest Campus
8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Southeast Christian Church-Southwest Campus
8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd
Louisville, KY
Shannon David Smith

Shannon David Smith Obituary
Shannon David Smith

Louisville - Shannon David Smith, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Shannon was a self-employed contractor, and attended Southeast Christian Church-Southwest Campus.

He was born on September 8, 1971 in Louisville, Kentucky to Terry and Margaret Smith.

Shannon is survived by his parents, Terry Smith and Margaret Anne Smith; Brother, Brian Smith; Sons, Shane Smith, Chaz Smith, and Connor Hardin-Smith.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Southeast Christian Church-Southwest Campus, (8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY 40258). His Funeral Service will follow at 4:30 pm.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
