|
|
Shannon David Smith
Louisville - Shannon David Smith, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Shannon was a self-employed contractor, and attended Southeast Christian Church-Southwest Campus.
He was born on September 8, 1971 in Louisville, Kentucky to Terry and Margaret Smith.
Shannon is survived by his parents, Terry Smith and Margaret Anne Smith; Brother, Brian Smith; Sons, Shane Smith, Chaz Smith, and Connor Hardin-Smith.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Southeast Christian Church-Southwest Campus, (8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY 40258). His Funeral Service will follow at 4:30 pm.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019