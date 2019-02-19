Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Shara Neuwirth Obituary
Shara Neuwirth

Louisville - Shara L. (Zirnheld) Neuwirth 80, passed away Saturday at Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care Unit. She had been a medical assistant for the late Dr. John Ryan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Neuwirth, son Jeffery Steven Neuwirth and sister Deloris Graser.. Survivors include her daughter Lisa Simpson (Rick ), sons Greg Neuwirth (Monica) and Chris Neuwirth (Beverly). 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be 12 pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 1 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday . In lieu of flowers expressions may be made to : St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
