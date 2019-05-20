Services
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 W 4Th St
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
(270) 487-5539
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 W 4Th St
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 W 4Th St
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 W 4Th St
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
Shari Chappell Obituary
Shari Chappell

Tompkinsville - Shari Denise Chappell, 62, of Tompkinsville, KY, formerly of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 17th, at her residence.

Shari was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 15, 1956, daughter of Jean (Spivey) Chappell and Jackie Chappell of Tompkinsville.

She was a 1974 graduate of Tompkinsville High School & was a Louisville Metro Police Officer for 22 years.

Shari is survived by her sister, Shelia, wife of Ricky Troutt, of Westmoreland, TN, nephew, Shane Davis & wife Natalie, great-nephew, Aidan Davis.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY at 3 PM on Monday, May 20th, .

Visitation, Sunday 5-8 PM and Monday 6 AM - 3 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn, Tompkinsville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019
