1/1
Sharion Ann Clapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharion Ann Clapp

Charlestown - Sharion Ann Clapp, 69 of Spencer, IN and formerly of Clark County, IN passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bell Trace Health & Living Center in Bloomington, IN.

Sharion was born on February 14, 1951 in Clark County, IN the daughter of James Madison and Annie Myrtle Davis DeVore. She worked in area factory's in Clark County and was a beautician. Sharion was a Gold Star member of the Charlestown American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, a animal lover, enjoyed going to dogs shows with her daughter, and was awaiting new puppies.

Sharion is survived by her daughter, Carrie Casper and her husband J. of Spencer, IN; grandchildren, James Casper and his fiancé Taylor of Bloomington, IN and Jagger Casper of Spencer, IN; great-grandchild, Kingston Casper; several nieces and nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara Ann Pollard and Doris Brandenburg; brothers, James Robert DeVore, Richard DeVore and Dale DeVore.

Life Celebration services Sharion will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and after 11:30 A.M. Thursday. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sharion may take the form of donations to any local Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved