Sharion Ann Clapp



Charlestown - Sharion Ann Clapp, 69 of Spencer, IN and formerly of Clark County, IN passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bell Trace Health & Living Center in Bloomington, IN.



Sharion was born on February 14, 1951 in Clark County, IN the daughter of James Madison and Annie Myrtle Davis DeVore. She worked in area factory's in Clark County and was a beautician. Sharion was a Gold Star member of the Charlestown American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, a animal lover, enjoyed going to dogs shows with her daughter, and was awaiting new puppies.



Sharion is survived by her daughter, Carrie Casper and her husband J. of Spencer, IN; grandchildren, James Casper and his fiancé Taylor of Bloomington, IN and Jagger Casper of Spencer, IN; great-grandchild, Kingston Casper; several nieces and nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara Ann Pollard and Doris Brandenburg; brothers, James Robert DeVore, Richard DeVore and Dale DeVore.



Life Celebration services Sharion will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and after 11:30 A.M. Thursday. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sharion may take the form of donations to any local Humane Society.









