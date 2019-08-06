|
Sharlene "Waters" Noltemeyer
Louisville - Sharlene returned to her heavenly father on August 4, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born at home on November 1, 1930 to Waverly and Mattie Bell Stacey Waters. Among those who preceded her in death where her parents; brothers, Waverly Waters Jr and Leonard Waters and sisters; Bettye Jean Waters Tinnell, Mary Frances Waters House and her very special husband, John Noltemeyer. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Fred Waters, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family members, friends and the SHS Class of 1949. Sharlene retired, after a long, dedicated and distinguished career with the Bell Telephone / AT&T Systems. There she rose through the ranks to become an executive secretary. She also served as a longstanding member of the National Secretary Association and Public Service International. She was intensely loyal to the phone company and sincerely appreciated the many opportunities she had during her career. Sharlene was member of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she and John attended for many years. Sharlene always remembered the friendship and kindnesses of Father Nick Rice when her husband was ill and passed away. She will long be remembered for her desire to help her friends and family, anyway she could. She especially enjoyed the natural world and being outdoors, going to the Bullitt County family farm where she was born, family picnics, holiday gatherings and Class of '49 reunions. The family would also like to extend a "special thanks" to the staff and caregivers of First Light. Their dedication to Sharlene's care and kindness will never be forgotten. Friends may pay their respects at Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks (Preston Highway and Brooks Road) on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Friday August 9, 2019 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church (7813 Shelbyville Road) from 9 am until time of the service. The funeral will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10 am with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019