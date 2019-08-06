Services
Neurath-Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-4394
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks
Preston Highway and Brooks Road
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Margaret Mary Catholic Church
7813 Shelbyville Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St Margaret Mary Catholic Church
7813 Shelbyville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharlene Noltemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharlene "Waters" Noltemeyer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharlene "Waters" Noltemeyer Obituary
Sharlene "Waters" Noltemeyer

Louisville - Sharlene returned to her heavenly father on August 4, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born at home on November 1, 1930 to Waverly and Mattie Bell Stacey Waters. Among those who preceded her in death where her parents; brothers, Waverly Waters Jr and Leonard Waters and sisters; Bettye Jean Waters Tinnell, Mary Frances Waters House and her very special husband, John Noltemeyer. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Fred Waters, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family members, friends and the SHS Class of 1949. Sharlene retired, after a long, dedicated and distinguished career with the Bell Telephone / AT&T Systems. There she rose through the ranks to become an executive secretary. She also served as a longstanding member of the National Secretary Association and Public Service International. She was intensely loyal to the phone company and sincerely appreciated the many opportunities she had during her career. Sharlene was member of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she and John attended for many years. Sharlene always remembered the friendship and kindnesses of Father Nick Rice when her husband was ill and passed away. She will long be remembered for her desire to help her friends and family, anyway she could. She especially enjoyed the natural world and being outdoors, going to the Bullitt County family farm where she was born, family picnics, holiday gatherings and Class of '49 reunions. The family would also like to extend a "special thanks" to the staff and caregivers of First Light. Their dedication to Sharlene's care and kindness will never be forgotten. Friends may pay their respects at Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks (Preston Highway and Brooks Road) on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Friday August 9, 2019 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church (7813 Shelbyville Road) from 9 am until time of the service. The funeral will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10 am with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now