Sharon Ann Dickenson
Louisville - Sharon Ann Dickenson, 76, passed away on November 27th, 2019.
She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Willard "Bill" Dickenson; daughter, Teresa Dickenson; and brother, Terry Stieneke.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Ronald and Rachel Palmer Stieneke.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 5 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Mass will take place on Wednesday, at 10 AM, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive. Friends and family may visit at church Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10 AM
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's honor to the or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019