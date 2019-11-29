Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Westport Village,
7410 Westport Road
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Drive.
Sharon Ann Dickenson

Sharon Ann Dickenson Obituary
Sharon Ann Dickenson

Louisville - Sharon Ann Dickenson, 76, passed away on November 27th, 2019.

She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Willard "Bill" Dickenson; daughter, Teresa Dickenson; and brother, Terry Stieneke.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Ronald and Rachel Palmer Stieneke.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 5 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Mass will take place on Wednesday, at 10 AM, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive. Friends and family may visit at church Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10 AM

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's honor to the or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
