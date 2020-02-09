Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Sharon Baugher Obituary
Sharon Baugher

Louisville - Baugher, Sharon Ann (Payne), 69, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

Sharon was a loving wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and friend. She was a retired nurse for geriatric patients. She was a graduate of Fairdale High School and Jefferson Community College.

She is survived by her children, Adam and Eric Baugher (Kerri) and Jenny DiOrio (Nick); her brothers, Danny Payne, Robert Payne (Roxanne) and sister, Paula Bray;and her grandchildren, Noah, Emma and Brock Baugher.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Baugher; her nephew, Danny Payn; and her brother-in-law, Paul Bray.

Memorial visitation is 3-6pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
