Sharon "Diann" Brooks
Louisville - Sharon "Diann" Brooks, 69, entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was retired nurse and a member of Rutledge Road Baptist Church. Diann is survived by her husband, Ollie R. Brooks; Sons, John E. Wheeler (Angela), Michael Wheeler (Kacey), Tim L. Brooks (Lisa); Her brothers, Bob, Lee Smith and Tony and Gary Lewis; Her sister/best friend, Brenda Murphy; Six grandchildren; and host of family and friends; Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Cemetery. Her visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019