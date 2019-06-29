Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Sharon Brooks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon "Diann" Brooks


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon "Diann" Brooks Obituary
Sharon "Diann" Brooks

Louisville - Sharon "Diann" Brooks, 69, entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was retired nurse and a member of Rutledge Road Baptist Church. Diann is survived by her husband, Ollie R. Brooks; Sons, John E. Wheeler (Angela), Michael Wheeler (Kacey), Tim L. Brooks (Lisa); Her brothers, Bob, Lee Smith and Tony and Gary Lewis; Her sister/best friend, Brenda Murphy; Six grandchildren; and host of family and friends; Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Cemetery. Her visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now